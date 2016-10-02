The inaugural function saw a dance medley on Bollywood numbers and drew rapturous applause from a capacity crowd.

To the accompaniment of fireworks, Bollywood actors — Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan — performed popular numbers.

This happened after the home team owner John Abraham had taken the pledge on behalf of all the participants. Abhishek Bachchan and M.S. Dhoni, co-owners of defending champion Chennaiyin FC, escorted the glittering trophy, which was put to contest again.

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar joined the eclectic group on the dais to complete the modalities before the performers came in.

Later the group swelled with Mumbai City owner Ranbir Kapoor and Olympic silver medal winner P.V. Sindhu joining the ISL founder and chairperson Nita Ambani on the dais to officially announce the start of the tournament. — Special Correspondent