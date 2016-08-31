I-League side DSK Shivajians registered its second win in as many games to go top of Group A in the Durand Cup. The Pune side beat Gangtok Himalayan SC 2-1 with its Academy graduate Rohit Kumar netting both the goals in the first half at the Ambedkar Stadium.

Rohit, who has impressed so far, scored the opening goal in the 4th minute itself with a header and added a second at the stroke of half time with a solo run. Gangtok Himalayan managed to pull one back from the penalty spot through skipper Baichung Bhutia in the 86th minute but despite a desperate attack was unable to find the equaliser and remains second on the table.

The other match of the day at the venue saw 2006 champions Dempo SC come back from a goal down to eke out a 1-1 draw against Manipur side Neroca FC in Pool B.

Neroca went ahead in the 3rd minute when former India player Sushil Kumar Singh headed in. Dempo equalised when Mario Mascarenhas headed in a corner from Beevan D Mello.

