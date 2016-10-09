France recovers from a goal down to thrash Bulgaria

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the opening four minutes on the way to a four-goal haul as European champion Portugal routed Andorra 6-0 in football World Cup qualifying on Friday, while France recovered from a goal down to thrash Bulgaria.

The Real Madrid superstar was making his first appearance for Portugal since he was stretchered off injured and in tears from the final of Euro 2016 and he wasted no time in making up for his three-month absence from international football.

France, agonisingly beaten by Portugal in Paris in the Euro final in July, returned to the scene of that heartbreak and got off to the worst possible start when it conceded after just six minutes at the Stade de France.

Mihail Aleksandrov scored from the penalty spot to give the Bulgarians a shock lead in a very competitive-looking Group A.

But the French stormed back with two goals from Kevin Gameiro —making his first international start in almost five years — in a convincing 4-1 win.

Under-achieving Belgium also enjoyed a fine home win, Eden Hazard scoring a beauty in the first period as it defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-0 to go top of Group H.

The results: Europe: Group A: Luxembourg 0 lost to Sweden 1 (Lustig 58); Netherlands 4 (Promes 15, 31, Klaassen 55, Janssen 64) bt Belarus 1 (Rios 47); France 4 (Gameiro 23, 59, Payet 26, Griezmann 38) bt Bulgaria 1 (Aleksandrov 6-pen).

Group B: Portugal 6 (Ronaldo 2, 4, 47, 68, Cancelo 44, Silva 86) bt Andorra 0; Latvia 0 lost to Faroe Islands 2 (Nattestad 19, Edmundsson 70); Hungary 2 (Szalai 53, 71) lost to Switzerland 3 (Seferovic 51, Rodriguez 67, Stocker 89).

Group H: Greece 2 (Mitroglou 12, Mantalos 42) bt Cyprus 0; Belgium 4 (Spahic 26-OG, Hazard 28, Alderweireld 60, Lukaku 79) bt Bosnia & Herzegovina 0; Estonia 4 (Kait 47, 70, Vassiljev 52, Mosnikov 88) bt Gibraltar 0.