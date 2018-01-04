Resolute Goa holds ATK

more-in

Notwithstanding its delayed arrival at the Salt Lake Stadium owing to a flight issue, FC Goa gave a good account of its game to draw ATK 1-1 in a late night Indian Super League (ISL) encounter here on Wednesday.

Goa’s first draw inflated its tally to 13 points and promoted to the fourth spot, while ATK’s third drawn match took it to nine.

Despite all odds and minimum warm-up opportunity, Goa fought with a big heart.

The visiting team might have had a slow start due to obvious reasons, but got back to rhythm after conceding an early goal.

ATK, which exerted pressure to take advantage of just-landed Goa’s vulnerability, tasted success in the fourth minute when Ryan Taylor’s accurate free-kick from just outside the box on the right side was headed in style by captain Robbie Keane.

Within minutes, Taylor wasted a golden opportunity to double the lead. The British midfielder had the goalkeeper to beat, but he hit straight into the crouching custodian’s chest.

Goa, nevertheless, did not lose composure and showed creativity in exploring gaps. The tourists tasted success in the 24th minute when Ferran Corominas took the ball forward on the left, got past goalkeeper Debjit Majumder and unleashed a diagonal shot into the net. Prabir Das slid to the best of his ability but without any luck.

Goa’s distribution helped it create at least two more fine chances, including one in the 35th minute. Manuel Bruno’s free-kick was saved by Debjit after which Seriton Fernandes hit it over the bar.

Moments later, Corominas set up Brandon Fernandes, whose shot from close was palmed over by Debjit.

ATK pressed hard to test the Goans’ defence after the change of ends. With the Goans guarding their post resolutely, the host had to make some attempts from a distance.

ATK could not utilise the corner at the hour mark as Thomas Thorpe’s header off Taylor’s kick missed the target narrowly.

Goa replied efficiently with some moves to rattle the home side. In the 73rd minute, Corominas took the ball along the right goalline and fed Mandar Dessai but the latter could not beat keeper Laxmikant Kattimani.

The 1-1 scoreline was a fine result for a valiant Goa.

The result: ATK 1 (Robbie Keane 4) drew with FC Goa 1 (Corominas 24).