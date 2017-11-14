Rahul Dravid named BFC ambassador

more-in

Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC announced Rahul Dravid as the club’s ambassador for the upcoming season.

“It’s great to be an ambassador for Bengaluru FC, a team who I have been tracking across the last four seasons,” said the Indian batting legend. “Also, the connect is instant, given I am a Bangalore boy. The way the city has responded to BFC has been tremendous and the club has some of the most passionate fans.”

This will be the franchise’s first season in the ISL after four seasons in the I-League.

“The ISL will be a new chapter in the club’s history and I’m looking forward to being part of it in my capacity with BFC,” Dravid said.

“It’s been terrific to see the kind of progress BFC has made over the last four years. It’s been one of the most professionally run teams and the kind of engagement they have been able to create with the fans and the people of this city has been really nice to see,” he added.

BFC will open its season with a home fixture against Mumbai City FC on November 19 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.