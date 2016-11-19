PUNE: Antonio Habas’ fantasy of his forwards scoring goals came true. Punch-drunk after being taken apart by Delhi Dynamos FC in the first half, FC Pune City replied with a four-goal blitz at the Balewadi stadium here on Friday.

The visitors hit back again but could not catch up, allowing Pune to sneak home 4-3 in the ISL 2016.

Both goalkeepers were in the firing line, yet Edel Bete’s astonishing reflexes and anticipation defied the marauding Dynamos strike-force. He, however, could not stop Kean Lewis from hitting the first blow against the home side. Soram Poirei at the other end was brave in the first half, and even saved a penalty kick, but looked hapless later on.

The best of seven goals belonged to Dynamos. A passing bout turned dangerous when Marcelo feinted twice to test a defender, followed by a side heel to his right. FCPC was still waking up to the threat when Emerson picked up the surprise pass, ran down the right, looked inside and pulled the ball back. Lewis sneaked in from nowhere to slot home.

The home team was outwitted and outclassed right through the first half. It equalised against the run of play in the second half, via a dead-ball situation. Jonatan Lucca took a free-kick, looping the ball across the goalmouth to the left post. Anibal Rodriguez leapt up and nodded it down and past the keeper.

Mohammed Sissoko then pulled Pune ahead, slotting home past a crowded goalmouth and dashed to the corner flag to let off steam, having made up for a shocking penalty kick miss.

Rodriguez then scored the third even as the surprised Soram watched the ball roll into the left corner.

An own-goal from Eduardo made it 3-2 before substitute Lenny Rodrigues tapped in on the run for the home team. Malsawamzuala helped home a ball blocked by Bete (4-3) in extended time.

The final whistle was greeted with a roar as FCPC fans celebrated victory in their last home game.

The league leader has now suffered only its second defeat in 11 games (17 points) while the home team pulled off a fourth win in 11 games, and moved up to fourth place (15 points).