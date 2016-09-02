Records tumbled in the transfer window as Premier League spending totalled 1.165 billion pounds, financial analyst Deloitte's Sports Business Group said on Thursday.
The outlay represents a 34 per cent rise on the previous highest in all windows of 870 million pounds set 12 months ago and means the overall spend by clubs in 2016-17 already represents a record for a single Premier League season.
Champion Leicester and Tottenham splashed the cash late on deadline day to bring in Islam Slimani (29m pounds) and Mousso Sissoko (30m pounds) respectively.
In La Liga, Barcelona has spent 102 million pounds, bringing in six new faces.
Ten biggest moves in Europe (in pounds)
Paul Pogba, Juventus to Manchester United, 89m
Gonzalo Higuain, Napoli to Juventus, 75.2m
John Stones, Everton to Manchester City, 47.5m
Leroy Sane, Schalke to Manchester City,37m
Granit Xhaka, Monchengladbach to Arsenal, 35m
Shkodran Mustafi, Valencia to Arsenal, 35m
David Luiz, PSG to Chelsea,34m
Sadio Mane,Southampton to Liverpool,34m
Michy Batshuayi,Marseille to Chelsea,33.2m
New Barca signings
Samuel Umtiti
Lucas Digne
Andre Gomes
Jasper Cillessen
Paco Alcacer
Denis Suarez
Ones that caught the eye
Spain
Alvaro Morata, Juventus to Real Madrid
Samir Nasri,Manchester City to Sevilla
Samuel Umtiti, Lyon to Barcelona
Kevin Gameiro, Sevilla to Atletico Madrid
Kevin-Prince Boateng, Free transfer to Las Palmas
Germany
Mats Hummels, Dortmund to Bayern Munich
Renato Sanches, Benfica to Bayern Munich
Andre Schürrle, Wolfsburg to Dortmund
Mario Gotze, Bayern Munich to Dortmund
Raphael Guerreiro, FC Lorient to Dortmund
Italy
Gonzalo Higuain, Napoli to Juventus
Joao Mario, Sporting Lisbon to Inter Milan
Miralem Pjanic, Roma to Juventus
Arkadiusz Milik, Ajax to Napoli
Gabriel Babrosa, Santos to Inter Milan
