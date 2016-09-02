Records tumbled in the transfer window as Premier League spending totalled 1.165 billion pounds, financial analyst Deloitte's Sports Business Group said on Thursday.

The outlay represents a 34 per cent rise on the previous highest in all windows of 870 million pounds set 12 months ago and means the overall spend by clubs in 2016-17 already represents a record for a single Premier League season.

Champion Leicester and Tottenham splashed the cash late on deadline day to bring in Islam Slimani (29m pounds) and Mousso Sissoko (30m pounds) respectively.

In La Liga, Barcelona has spent 102 million pounds, bringing in six new faces.

Ten biggest moves in Europe (in pounds)

Paul Pogba, Juventus to Manchester United, 89m

Gonzalo Higuain, Napoli to Juventus, 75.2m

John Stones, Everton to Manchester City, 47.5m

Leroy Sane, Schalke to Manchester City,37m

Granit Xhaka, Monchengladbach to Arsenal, 35m

Shkodran Mustafi, Valencia to Arsenal, 35m

David Luiz, PSG to Chelsea,34m

Sadio Mane,Southampton to Liverpool,34m

Michy Batshuayi,Marseille to Chelsea,33.2m

New Barca signings

Samuel Umtiti

Lucas Digne

Andre Gomes

Jasper Cillessen

Paco Alcacer

Denis Suarez

Ones that caught the eye

Spain

Alvaro Morata, Juventus to Real Madrid

Samir Nasri,Manchester City to Sevilla

Samuel Umtiti, Lyon to Barcelona

Kevin Gameiro, Sevilla to Atletico Madrid

Kevin-Prince Boateng, Free transfer to Las Palmas

Germany

Mats Hummels, Dortmund to Bayern Munich

Renato Sanches, Benfica to Bayern Munich

Andre Schürrle, Wolfsburg to Dortmund

Mario Gotze, Bayern Munich to Dortmund

Raphael Guerreiro, FC Lorient to Dortmund

Italy

Gonzalo Higuain, Napoli to Juventus

Joao Mario, Sporting Lisbon to Inter Milan

Miralem Pjanic, Roma to Juventus

Arkadiusz Milik, Ajax to Napoli

Gabriel Babrosa, Santos to Inter Milan