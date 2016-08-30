: Premier Futsal announced on Tuesday that its second season will be played in the first quarter of 2017, with eight franchises and across four cities. The league’s managing committee intends to make it a bi-annual event from 2017. The first season featured Ronaldinho, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Hernan Crespo, and Michel Salgado.

Premier Futsal chairman, Xavier Britto said, “We managed to get the football legends as marquee players for Premier Futsal, and the fans enjoyed the experience. We are confident of our product, and thus, have decided to make it a bi-annual event. We will be announcing the auction dates for season two in one month.”

The second edition will have eight franchises – that’s two more from the first season - divided into two groups. The two new franchises will be assigned marquee international football players, six international, and five Indian futsallers each.

Sony Pictures Networks, which acquired the broadcast rights for the league, will continue to telecast the matches live on Sony SIX, SONY ESPN, and Sony AATH. Matches will also be streamed live on SonyLIV. Premier Futsal is also in talks with international partners to reach out to fans across different countries.

