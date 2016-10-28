In a series of measures to gain a foothold in the Asian market, the Spanish League is planning to have the El Clasico kick off at 8.45 p.m. (IST) from now on.

Melcior Soler Sala, Director Area Audiovisual and No. 2 in La Liga, said this season's Clasico will be played at the Camp Nou on December 4.

He added that Real Madrid and Barcelona have agreed to play one game each on Saturday afternoon (4.30 p.m. IST) during the season.