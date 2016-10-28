In a series of measures to gain a foothold in the Asian market, the Spanish League is planning to have the El Clasico kick off at 8.45 p.m. (IST) from now on.
Melcior Soler Sala, Director Area Audiovisual and No. 2 in La Liga, said this season's Clasico will be played at the Camp Nou on December 4.
He added that Real Madrid and Barcelona have agreed to play one game each on Saturday afternoon (4.30 p.m. IST) during the season.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.