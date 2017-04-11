Palace embarrasses Arsenal

First hit: Andros Townsend celebrates scoring Crystal Palace’s opener with Yohan Cabaye, who curled in the second, and Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League top-four suffered a huge blow as it crashed to a humiliating 3-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Crystal Palace on Monday.

Palace, winners of four of its previous five league games, started in confident fashion and opened the scoring when former Tottenham Hotspur winger Andros Townsend swept the ball home at the end of a smart passing move after 17 minutes.

Palace striker Christian Benteke then had a goal ruled out for offside before Yohan Cabaye’s superb curled effort and Luka Milivojevic’s penalty in five second-half minutes completed a miserable night for Arsene Wenger’s struggling side.“It's damaging of course,” said a seemingly dispirited Wenger when asked about how serious the blow was to its chances of Champions League football next season. “That's the most difficult thing for us tonight.”

The results:

Premier League: Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 17, Cabaye 63, Milivojevic 68-pen) bt Arsenal 0.

La Liga: Real Sociedad 3 (Willian Jose 3, Juanmi 27, Berchiche 77) bt Sporting Gijon 1 (Echiejile 87).