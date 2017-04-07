New low for FIFA

Not shining: FIFA paid for the fallout from multiple scandals and bad investments | Photo Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI

FIFA finances showed a loss of $369 million last year as American and Swiss corruption investigations added legal costs to the soccer body’s budget and scared off sponsors.

An even bigger loss is expected next year, FIFA said Friday after publishing its 2016 accounts, which reflect a new way of reporting income.

FIFA expects to rebound with $1 billion in profit in the accounts for 2018, which will include income from most TV broadcast deals for the World Cup in Russia.

Still, the scandal-hit soccer body’s confidence will be tested with 24 slots currently unsold in a 34-sponsor program for a World Cup that kicks off in only 14 months.

“However, it goes without saying that stagnant global trade and subdued investment, combined with investigations surrounding previous FIFA officials, have put pressure on the organization’s overall revenue generation,” FIFA said in the 116-page financial report for 2016.

FIFA’s costs in 2016 included legal bills of more than $50 million for the American and Swiss federal investigations of bribery and mismanagement linked to international soccer leaders. That legal bill rose from $20.2 million in 2015.

FIFA is sticking to its revenue target of $5.56 billion mostly from World Cup TV and sponsorship deals for the four-year financial cycle tied to the tournament in Russia.

Using the new financial reporting standards, FIFA’s reported loss of $122 million in 2015 would have been recalibrated to a $52 million deficit.