NorthEast United FC announced Didier Zokora as the marquee player in the third season of ISL. The Ivory Coast World Cupper, who in his professional stint won the Football League Cup and Copa Del Rey playing with the big European clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla FC, will be turning out for the NorthEast franchise to continue his stay in India for the second season.

The defensive midfielder had previously turned out for FC Pune City in the second season of ISL, playing a total of 13 matches in the championship. The 35-year old midfielder has played in three World Cups and holds the record for the most capped (123) international for Ivory Coast.

Zokora’s appointment comes a day after NEUFC announced the signing of centre-back, Salam Ranjan Singh. “Currently, we are focused at creating a strong midfield for the club and Didier Zokora’s presence adds to the already formidable midfield.” said Nelo Vingada, the Portuguese head coach of NEUFC in a statement.

“I am really excited to be here and looking forward to working with Nelo and the team, ” Zokora said.

The other 10 international signings this season: Goalkeepers: Wellington Lima (Brazil).

Defenders: Gustavo Lazzaretti, Malison Alves (both Brazil).

Midfielders: Katsumi Yusa (Japan), Maonel Morais Amorim (Brazil), Fabio Neves (Brazil), Wellington Priori (Brazil); Forwards: Nicolas Velez (Argentina), Sasha Aneff, Emilio Alfaro (both Uruguay). — Special Correspondent