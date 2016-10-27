Neighbours and rivals, Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), will be keen to get back to winning ways when they cross swords in the Hero-Indian Super League at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Friday.

With 10 points from three wins, two defeats and one draw, NEUFC is second in the points tally.

ATK is breathing down the highlanders’ neck at third place with nine points after two victories, one loss and three draws.

“Both teams are very similar. So the determination (to win) will determine the result,” said NEUFC coach Nelo Vingada on Thursday.

NEUFC, which suffered its first loss at home against Chennaiyin FC last week, has gotten enough time to recover from the disappointing result.

“All matches are finishing with a draw or 1-0 results. Small details make a difference. Our organisation against Chennai was good. But we were not strong in the small details,” said Vingada.

The home side will try to field a strong XI despite being troubled by injury worries. Key midfielder Romaric, who worked hard in the previous encounter, and forward Nicolas Velez, who limped off the pitch against Chennai, have been ruled out, while some others are on the path to recovery.

Still, NEUFC has the resources to put up a good fight.

With a touch of sympathy towards his opposite number, Vingada ruled out the possibility of ATK being affected due to the one-match suspension of Jose Molina.

The visitors might feel strange not to see their coach on the sidelines.

ATK, which tasted its first defeat of the season against Mumbai City FC, will be eager to perform better for the sake of Molina.

Like NEUFC, ATK will be confident because of its fighting show, highlighted by the hard work of Iain Hume and Sameegh Doutie upfront, against Mumbai.

It will look to plug the gaps in its back line, including Jose Arroyo, Arnab Mondal, Prabir Das and Robert Lalthlamuana, and maintain a clean slate against NEUFC.