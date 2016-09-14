Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC signed up talented Indian players Lalchhuanmawai Fanai, a defender, and striker Udanta Singh for the 2016 season. The former, representing Bengaluru FC in the I-League, has been retained and the latter, also with India’s champion club, is a new addition.

Fanai from Mizoram played for Shillong Lajong before getting picked up by Bengaluru FC, with whom he won the Federation Cup last season and the I-League 2015. Udanta from Manipur started his career at the Tata Football Academy, then moved to the Bengaluru club and was sent to Oxford United for training.

Last season in the ISL, Fanai made nine appearances for MCFC. Commenting on the signing, he said: “Great to be back in Mumbai. The results weren’t the best last season. I hope I can play my part to give them a better season this time around.”

Teenager Udanta proved to be an asset upfront for BFC in the I-League.