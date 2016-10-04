The scrappy derby was marked by tentative play from both sides

Diego Forlan set up Mathias Deferico with a side-footed pass to slot home the match-winner for Mumbai City FC in a Hero ISL game against FC Pune City.

The goal came in the 69th minute in a scrappy clash, marked by tentative play from both sides at the Balewadi stadium.

Edel Bete under the home team bar dived, but Deferico had the time to pick his spot in goal beyond the reach of the huge Cameroon custodian.

Mumbai City goalkeeper Roberto Volpato had a busier time, but proved equal to the task at hand. The Brazilian was a calm presence each time the strikers got close. Jesus Tato wasted two clear chances, hurrying his attempt with the goal in sight.

Mumbai City started with Volpato in goal and Jackichand Singh on the bench. The Brazilian custodian watched as Arata darted down the right and swung the ball across into the goalmouth, and was forced to act again to thwart an attempt off a free-kick. The most-decorated player on the pitch, Forlan watched from far as his defenders were kept busy clearing the ball away from a menacing Tato.

Arata slipped a delightful pass through the defence for Oberman to finish, Volpato closed in to block before damage could be done.

The Argentine was taken off at the breather, to be replaced by Francis Fernandes.

First-match blues continued in the second half, play disrupted by frequent loss of possession, tentative play on the ball and inability from both sides to link up with a combination of passes. Pune City hopes fell when Spanish striker ran alone to trap a diagonal pass through the middle to the right, but fired wide.

Forlan took himself off, after a subdued debut in ISL season three.