Atletico de Kolkata head coach Jose Molina has been suspended for one match of the Hero Indian Super League.

Molina was sent off from the field of play by the referee in the 91st minute of ATK’s home match against Mumbai City FC at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium on Tuesday. He was repeatedly protesting against the referee’s decisions.

As per the AIFF Disciplinary Code (Article 19), an expulsion automatically incurs suspension from the next match. So, Molina will miss ATK’s encounter against North East United FC here on Friday.