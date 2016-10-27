Atletico de Kolkata head coach Jose Molina has been suspended for one match of the Hero Indian Super League.

Molina was sent off from the field of play by the referee in the 91st minute of ATK’s home match against Mumbai City FC at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium on Tuesday. He was repeatedly protesting against the referee’s decisions.

As per the AIFF Disciplinary Code (Article 19), an expulsion automatically incurs suspension from the next match. So, Molina will miss ATK’s encounter against North East United FC here on Friday.

More In: Football | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Ashique, of FC Pune City, will play for the Spanish side’s ‘C’ team in the third division of the Spanish League for a season on loan.

Ashique looking forward to Villarreal stint
Both Jose Mourinho (left) and Pep Guardiola will be hoping their respective teams can recover from their slump in form.

Manchester derby: Slump adds gravitas to EFL Cup battle
Sturridge turned in a loose ball inside the area to break the deadlock in the ninth minute before converting a one-on-one opportunity in the second half to double both his and Liverpool's tally.

Liverpool 2 Tottenham 1: Sturridge brace books EFL quarterfinal spot
Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates one of his two strikes against Reading, in the EFL Cup.

Arsenal 2 Reading 0: Oxlade-Chamberlain brace secures safe passage
More »
go back to thehindu.com