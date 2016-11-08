: Lionel Messi, with his 500th Barcelona goal, and Luis Suarez saved the Spanish champion from a second defeat in six days as it came from behind to win 2-1 at Sevilla on Sunday.

Victory keeps Barca just two points adrift of Real Madrid which was 3-0 victor over Leganes thanks to a double from Gareth Bale

Messi inspired a spirited Barca fightback fresh from a 3-1 defeat at Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday after a first-half dominated by Sevilla.

The host had two shots on goal inside 50 seconds, but from a Sevilla corner Barca broke forward at lightning speed and Suarez’s effort from Neymar’s layoff was brilliantly saved by Sergio Rico.

Sevilla remained on the front foot for most of the first-half and got its reward on 15 minutes when Pablo Sarabia’s pass bamboozled Sergi Roberto and Vitolo charged through to open the scoring.

Sarabia passed up a great chance to make it two when he took the bizarre decision to backheel the ball towards the edge of the area when he had just Marc-Andre ter Stegen to beat.

Barca made Sevilla pay with another brilliant counter-attack to level two minutes before half-time as this time Messi curled Neymar’s pass into the bottom corner.

The goal was Messi’s 500th for Barca including friendlies, but he should have had more after the break as only a brilliant block from Mariano and a save from Rico prevented the Barca captain turning the game around.

Messi turned provider for the winner just after the hour mark as he teed up Suarez to drill the ball low past Rico.

Rico produced an incredible stop to prevent Suarez making it 3-1, but a huge error from Ter Stegen at the other end nearly cost Barca the win as he flapped at a corner and Steven N’Zonzi headed inches wide the goal gaping.

The results:

La Liga: Celta Vigo 2 (Roncaglia 43, Guidetti 77) bt Valencia 1 (Parejo 32-pen); Espanyol 0 drew with Athletic Bilbao 0; Villarreal 2 (Trigueros 22, Soriano 54) bt Real Betis 0; Sevilla 1 (Vitolo 15) lost to Barcelona 2 (Messi 43, Suarez 61).

Serie A: Chievo 1 (Pellissier 66) lost to Juventus 2 (Mandzukic 53, Pjanic 75); Genoa 1 (Ocampos 24) drew with Udinese 1 (Thereau 11); Palermo 1 (Nestorovski 71) lost to AC Milan 2 (Suso 15, Lapadula 82); Sassuolo 0 lost to Atalanta 3 (Gomez 19, Caldara 24, Conti 43); Fiorentina 1 (Bernardeschi 37) drew with Sampdoria 1 (Muriel 57); Inter Milan 3 (Perisic 84, Icardi 88-pen, 90+3) bt Crotone 0; Roma 3 (Salah 13, 62, 71) bt Bologna 0.

Bundesliga: Schalke 3 (Schoepf 35, 63, Bentaleb 38) bt Werder Bremen 1 (Gnabry 42-pen); RB Leipzig 3 (Werner 3, 44, Forsberg 21) bt Mainz 1 (Bell 74). — AFP