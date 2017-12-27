Leader CFC meets resolute Jamshedpur

more-in

For ISL debutant Jamshedpur FC (JFC) one aspect seems to be bothering its coach Steve Coppell — it is about the team’s poor rate of conversions.

As his side prepares for its third home outing, this time against the current table topper Chennaiyin FC (CFC), the Englishman seemed to draw strength from the statistic favouring his side, that of ensuring five clean sheets in the six appearances so far.

This is contrasted by the current leader CFC (13 points from seven matches), which possesses one of the most prolific attacks having scored 12 goals so far. Both the sides appeared keen about a result in their duel at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday evening as it can redefine the standings in a big way.

A win for Chennaiyin will see it extending its reign on top while a success result will take JFC close to the leader in a closely-clustered top half.

“There is not one way of being successful in football. Thankfully there are lots of different ways and maybe, our way is not the same as everyone else,” Coppell preferred to dwell on his team’s defensive ability which has seen it conceding just one goal in six matches.

“The less number of goals we have scored is not for the lack of trying. Things have been marginal in the first few matches where we just could not convert chances,” Coppell added about his side’s low rate of conversion (two goals in six matches).

The JFC (on nine points from six) has a draw (0-0 against ATK) and a loss (0-1 against FC Pune City) in its previous two outings and Coppell hoped his team will be able to reverse the trend against Chennaiyin FC.

Having secured a draw in the ‘Southern Derby’ against Kerala Blaster FC in the previous outing, the CFC will be looking to consolidate the position on top with a win.

“It is not going to be an easy game. They have proved to be a very difficult side to beat. They haven’t scored many goals but they haven’t conceded many either. I know Steve (Coppell) from England.

“He always has his side has got his side well drilled,” the other Englishman in charge of CFC, John Gregory, said ahead of the match.