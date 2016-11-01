TOPICS

sport

soccer

Klose, who played 137 games for Germany, will now become part of the national team setup

The German soccer federation says striker Miroslav Klose, the top scorer in World Cup history, is ending his playing career and will train as a coach.

The 38-year-old retired from international soccer after winning the World Cup with Germany in 2014, scoring twice to bring his total goal tally from four tournaments to 16. With a career total of 71 goals, Klose is also the highest-scoring player for Germany.

Klose’s contract with Lazio expired after last season. The German federation says that, in consultation with coach Joachim Loew and technical director Hansi Flick, Klose will now undergo an individual training program “with the clear aim of embarking on a coaching career.”

Klose, who played 137 games for Germany, will now become part of the national team setup.

More In: Football | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
The last five goals recorded by Barcelona against Manchester City has seen the direct involvement of Lionel Messi (three goals and two assists).

Champions League: Messi out to destroy Man City again

Manchester City v Barcelona: Messi v Aguero in numbers
Sunil Chhetri thanks the fans after Bengaluru FC's semifinal win over Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Chhetri: 'Hope we leave Doha on a very happy note'

Joachim Loew targets Euro 2020 glory
More »
go back to thehindu.com