Klose, who played 137 games for Germany, will now become part of the national team setup

The German soccer federation says striker Miroslav Klose, the top scorer in World Cup history, is ending his playing career and will train as a coach.

The 38-year-old retired from international soccer after winning the World Cup with Germany in 2014, scoring twice to bring his total goal tally from four tournaments to 16. With a career total of 71 goals, Klose is also the highest-scoring player for Germany.

Klose’s contract with Lazio expired after last season. The German federation says that, in consultation with coach Joachim Loew and technical director Hansi Flick, Klose will now undergo an individual training program “with the clear aim of embarking on a coaching career.”

