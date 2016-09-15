“The historical decision for the Ukrainian football was taken in Athens,” Pavelko said.

Kiev's Olympic stadium will host the final of the 2018 Champions League, the head of Ukraine's soccer federation said on Thursday.

The 70,000-capacity stadium, which hosted the final of the 2012 European Championship, will be confirmed officially following a meeting of UEFA officials in Athens but Andriy Pavelko, head of Football Federation of Ukraine, announced the news on his federation's website.

“The final of the Champions League is the common win of every Ukrainian citizen. Now we can greet each other with this feast of football to be held in Kiev.

“This is an incredible event that will take its place in the history of the country,” Pavelko added. “We will do all possible for this final to become exemplary.”