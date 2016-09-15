TOPICS

sport

soccer

“The historical decision for the Ukrainian football was taken in Athens,” Pavelko said.

Kiev's Olympic stadium will host the final of the 2018 Champions League, the head of Ukraine's soccer federation said on Thursday.

The 70,000-capacity stadium, which hosted the final of the 2012 European Championship, will be confirmed officially following a meeting of UEFA officials in Athens but Andriy Pavelko, head of Football Federation of Ukraine, announced the news on his federation's website.

“The historical decision for the Ukrainian football was taken in Athens,” Pavelko said.

“The final of the Champions League is the common win of every Ukrainian citizen. Now we can greet each other with this feast of football to be held in Kiev.

“This is an incredible event that will take its place in the history of the country,” Pavelko added. “We will do all possible for this final to become exemplary.”

More In: Football | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Watford's Etienne Capoue celebrates his goal against Manchester United.

Watford beats Mourinho's Manchester United
Islam Slimani scored twice on his Premier League debut

Ranieri demands consistency from two-goal debutant Slimani
Midfielders Raheem Sterling (left) and Kevin de Bruyne were on the scoresheet for Manchester City.

De Bruyne shines as Manchester City routs Bournemouth
Bayern fell behind inside eight minutes thanks to a well-worked goal from the dangerous Dario Lezcano, only for Lewandowski to equalise shortly after.

Ancelotti: 'It is impossible to always play beautifully'
More »
go back to thehindu.com