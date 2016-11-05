Borussia Monchengladbach endured a night to forget in the Bundesliga on Friday, slumping to a 3-0 defeat as Salomon Kalou scored a hat-trick for Hertha Berlin.

’Gladbach forward Patrick Herrmann suffered what looked like another serious injury between Kalou’s first-half goals for the home side, and there was still time before the break for midfielder Christoph Kramer to be sent off for his second yellow card.

Kalou’s first goals of the season fired Hertha to third before the rest of the 10th round, three points behind leader Bayern Munich, while ’Gladbach remained in the bottom half of the table after its fifth straight league game without a win.

Kalou opened the scoring sending the ball inside the far post with a diving header to Mitchell Weiser’s perfectly lofted cross. While the visitors were down to 10 men, Kalou grabbed his second. Nico Elvedi’s attempted clearance came back off fellow defender Jannik Vestergaard and Kalou pounced on the rebound to flick it past Yann Sommer with his right boot. Kramer was sent off six minutes later for a tactical foul, his second of the game. ’Gladbach improved after the break and Fabian Johnson had a couple of chances as Hertha shifted down a gear.

The results: La Liga: Granada 1 (Tyton 81-og) drew with Deportivo la Coruna 1 (Andone 64).

Friday: Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin 3 (Kalou 18, 33, 84) bt Borussia Monchengladbach 0. La Liga: Malaga 3 (Fornals 45+2, Sandro Ramirez 65, Michael Santos 77) bt Sporting Gijon 2 (Viguera 13, Cop 49). — AFP