Serie A: Juventus keeps pressure on Napoli

On target: Juventus’ Medhi Benatia celebrates after scoring the winner against Roma on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

Champion Juventus kept pace with Serie A leader Napoli on Saturday after a hard-fought 1-0 win over title-rival AS Roma with Inter Milan suffering a second consecutive defeat.

Moroccan Medhi Benatia scored the only goal against his former club after 18 minutes in Turin.

Juventus remains one point behind Napoli — which has 45 from 18 games — with Inter Milan five points adrift in third after losing 1-0 at Sassuolo, and Roma in fourth.

It was the first time that Roma has trailed this season away but Eusebio Di Francesco’s side could not find a way back, despite almost equalising in injury time when Patrik Schick hit the crossbar.

Juventus also had chances to increase its advantage with Gonzalo Higuain wasteful and Miralem Pjanic’s stoppage time effort cleared by Alisson by the tips of his fingers.

“The team could have done a lot better, maybe we were a bit inhibited, against a team like Juventus you can’t afford to make mistakes,” said Di Francesco as Roma — with a game in hand — sits seven points behind Napoli and six off Juventus. But things have gone from bad to worse for Chinese-owned AC Milan which lost to direct European rivals Atalant, which is in seventh position.

Milan’s training retreat after last week’s shock defeat by Verona had little effect on Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

Former Milan midfielder Bryan Cristante opened after a Gianluigi Donnarumma error in the first half with Josip Ilicic finishing off the second on 71 minutes.

Sparks should fly on Wednesday with AC Milan and Inter Milan meeting in an Italian Cup quarterfinal derby clash in the San Siro.

The results: AC Milan 0 lost to Atalanta 2 (Cristante 32, Ilicic 71); Juventus 1 (Benatia 18) bt AS Roma 0.