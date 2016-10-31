TOPICS

The extension gives him another chance to win the European Championship

Germany coach Joachim Loew has extended his contract through the 2020 European Championship, giving him another chance to win the continental title.

Loew guided Germany to the World Cup title in 2014 in Brazil but has failed to win the European Championship in three attempts, most recently this year in France, where Germany lost in the semifinals.

The new deal was announced on Monday at a news conference in Frankfurt.

Loew, whose previous deal took him through the next World Cup in Russia, has been in charge since taking over from Jurgen Klinsmann after the 2006 World Cup.

