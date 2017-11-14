It’s Minerva vs Bagan in I-League opener

more-in

Amidst all the confusion over the scheduling of the 2017-18 I-League season, the fixtures were released on Tuesday.

Minerva Punjab FC will host heavyweight Mohun Bagan in the season opener on November 25 at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana while defending champion Aizawl FC kickstarts its title defence against East Bengal in Kolkata on November 28.

On December 3, Bagan hosts East Bengal in what will be the first Kolkata derby of the season. The return fixture has been pencilled in for January 13.

Gokulam Kerala FC will make its debut this season with an away game when it locks horns with Shillong Lajong FC at its base Nehru Stadium. In its first home fixture at Kozhikode, Gokulam will square off against Chennai City FC on December 6.

The Chennai-based outfit will play its first home game after being on the road for the first five matches with its first away fixture against Indian Arrows, the venue for which is yet to be decided.

The league will feature 90 matches played over four months across nine venues.