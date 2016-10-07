Outplayed and outwitted by Delhi Dynamos in their Hero-Indian Super League match on Thursday, Chennaiyin FC didn’t look for excuses and admitted that it has to pull up its socks without wasting much time.

Addressing the post-match press conference, CFC’s head coach Marco Materazzi said he will take responsibility for the defeat. “We didn’t play well. We are going to fight from the next match. The responsibility is mostly mine,” he said.

The 43-year-old Italian admitted that the team lacked the firepower and the will to win. “Our penetrations were poor. We didn’t have in-depth passes. There was lack of hunger,” he said. “We were lucky that the score was 3-1. We made seven to eight mistakes. It could have been worse than this.”

On left-back N. Mohanraj not able to perform to his potential in the team’s two matches so far, Materazzi said, “maybe he needs more time to integrate with the team. Having said that, we win together, lose together.”

Delhi Dynamos’ head coach Gianluca Zambrotta while saying it felt good to win, remarked, “we have just started. We have more matches remaining.”

Kean Lewis, the Dynamos midfielder, said the preparations the team had during the pre-season (in England & Sweden) has yielded dividends. “We were happy to see how quickly the team has jelled after over a month of pre-season training. We have come together as a team. It’s been a family,” he said.

When asked why the team’s marquee player Florent Malouda was not in the playing eleven, Zambrotta said it was done to preserve the Frenchman as it has an away match “immediately” against Kerala Blasters on October 9.