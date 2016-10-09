A last-gasp goal by substitute Momar Ndoye helped FC Pune City beat FC Goa 2-1 and secure its first win in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

Ndoye struck the match-winner in the 90th minute after Goa’s Rafael Coelho (33rd minute) had cancelled out Pune side’s 25th-minute goal by Arata Izumi.

As usual, Goa dominated the second half and had a few chances to take the lead after the two teams were locked 1-1 at the breather, but Zico’s boys failed to score.

The visitors capitalised on the rare opening they got in the second session to score the winner through Ndoye. Both teams had lost their opening matches.

In the first half, the visitors had more control and better ball possession. Their defence looked solid and thwarted the moves whenever the home team tried to penetrate it.

Jonathan Lucca, the driving force for the visitors, caught the home team napping on a couple of occasions. He fired a shot from the top of the box off a quick build-up, the ball hitting the post after brushing the hands of the diving goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani. The rebound fell to Arata Izumi who slotted home in the 25th minute.

Goa found the equaliser eight minutes later. Goalkeeper Kattimani sent a long ball from his own half for Joffre Gonzalez who headed the ball towards the rival box. Rafael Coelho then got the better of rival defender Gouramangi Singh before slotting the ball home.

The result:

FC Goa 1 (Coelho 33) lost to Pune 2 (Izumi 25, Ndoye 90).