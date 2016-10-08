Mumbai City FC kept its fans happy with a hard-earned 1-0 win at home at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Diego Forlan’s penalty conversion gave NorthEast United FC its first away loss after two back-to-back victories in the Hero-ISL 2016.

Leading the defenders marking him on a merry dance and creating space for teammates, the Mumbai City skipper took on the job in set-piece situations, flag-kicks and the second-half penalty, thriving under pressure.

The home team kept pressing in the second half. The pressure appeared to affect NEUFC’s nerves a bit, but Reagen Singh overdid the aggression part by hacking at Pronay Halder’s legs on the follow-through of a sweeping tackle.

The latter fell forward, as if chopped down. Subrata Paul under the bar, facing Forlan, tried to irritate the Uruguayan with delaying tactics.

After a warning by the referee, he got ready on the line and reacted well, but the striker had his way, the ball brushing the glove en route to the net.

NEUFC kept surging into the rival half, breaking through from different angles but Volpato stood calm under the bar, displaying form for the second match in a row.

NorthEast demonstrated respect for the rival captain’s ability by keeping him under close watch. Four defenders took turns to shadow him.

Emilio Alfaro, the lesser-known Uruguayan on the turf, picked out teammate Katsumi in the box with a precisely-timed pass.

The latter tried to chip over the custodian, but found the ball floating over.

Alfaro later created space on the right for a crack at the target, but fired wide.

Holicharan Nazary and Mawlhangthanga, were sent in as NEUFC went on a quest for the equaliser.

NorthEast forced three corners in a row towards the close. Paul left his charge under the bar to be in the rival goalmouth for a decisive header, but it was not his day.