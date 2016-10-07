It was a soothing evening for Gianluca Zambrotta, anything but for Marco Materazzi.

Delhi Dynamos showed the value of patience as it attacked in packs to rattle the Chennaiyin FC defence while the home side paid the price for a lack of cutting edge in the final third.

But the home side was the better side in the initial exchanges with its players overloading the left-hand side to attack Dynamos’s weak-link Souvik Chakraborty.

In the eighth minute, a teasing cross from left-back Nallapan Mohanraj found Dudu Omagbemi, but the Nigerian headed it out.

There were couple of crosses from the flanks and good slick movements into the box by Chennaiyin, but there was cohesion in the Dynamos’s back four, thwarting all danger.

Dynamos coach Zambrotta instructed his players from the touchline to focus on Chennaiyin midfield generals Raphael Augusto and Hans Mulder, who were excellent in motoring forward with or without the ball.

The visitors took time to settle down, absorbing all the pressure. Their moment came in the 24th minute when a quick counter-attack caught Chennaiyin stranded on the half-line.

An exquisite long ball from Emerson Gomes into the box found Milan Singh. Chennaiyin goalkeeper Duwayne Kerr, who was already under scrutiny for a couple of mis-passes and pathetic distribution, rushed forward to collect the ball but pushed Milan Singh. The referee enforced the strict rule of law, pointing to the spot.

Marcelinho sent Kerr the wrong way to put Dynamos ahead in the 26th minute.

The equaliser didn’t take much time to come with Augusto in the forefront. The Brazilian initiated the attack with a sublime through ball to Jeje Lalpekhlua, who set up Dudu in the 32nd minute.

Dynamos regrouped and punished Chennaiyin for slackness after the goal with Richard Gadze assisting Marcelinho for his and the team’s second in the 34th.

Dynamos were not in a hurry for the third, as they defended in two banks of four to see out the first half.

The game was finely poised as everyone thought there was an interesting second-half to be dished out.

But Chennaiyin struggled to formulate a response with its forwards either losing the balls in promising positions or missing the intended target.

Dynamos sat compact at the back and even allowed Chennaiyin to have the ball. Materazzi made all three tactical substitutions by the 72nd minute but none of them worked.

But Zambrotta was spot on in his substitution when he replaced the hard-working Gadze with Badara Badji in the 75th. The Senagal player put the game to the bed in the 84th when Kean Lewis, easily the best Dynamos player, sent a precise ball in the box.

Materazzi, who made one change to the squad bringing in Dudu Omagbemi in place of Davide Succi, is already feeling the pinch without the services of Elano Blumer and John Stiven Mendoza.