Little can be discerned from two outings in a tournament; be it a draw-loss, or loss-loss, all that Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa could manage in the ongoing Indian Super League. But, what they do present are symptoms enough for early diagnosis.

Like, Chennaiyin FC has conceded five goals, scored three, and thus has to work for the glaringly obvious — to better resist at the backline; as much as FC Goa does, having conceded four, and scored one.

But, it has also got the team composition, and the finishing to be concerned about, as identified by its head coach Zico.

“We currently don’t have the team we have in mind but we will work towards it. We created many chances but we were able to convert just once. Players feel that they need to shoot with all their strength, but it is important to remember that to score a goal the ball just has to cross the line, the players need to be more calm and focused while going for the goal,” he had said after Goa’s second successive defeat versus FC Pune City.

That this team scored the most — 34 goals in 17 games —last season adds to the intrigue.

Chennaiyin had two entries in the list of this season’s first week highlights. One, the first Indian scorer of the season was from Chennaiyin FC for the third time in a row — after Balwant Singh and Jeje Lalpekhlua in the first two seasons, it was Jayesh Rane this time. Two, it has now conceded 11 penalties — including the two in the last two games — the most by any team in the league’s history.

Now, some might find it embarrassing, but not head coach Marco Materazzi. “We want to win the title, not any discipline awards,” he had said at the squad launch this season.

The point is, the team’s play hasn’t had any, or very little, positive highlight. To which the Italian responded with a bit of denial, some acceptance, and cautious optimism.

“I don’t think we fared worse in the first game versus Kolkata. We had chances till the last minute of that game. The last game versus Delhi, I agree that it’s one of our worst in three seasons,” he said at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“The players need to have an aggressive mentality. I’ll tell my players that they need to show more hunger and will to win. But you can’t be 100 per cent confident. You can only try to make lesser mistakes than the last game,” he said.

With both teams ensuring no injury concerns — Goa, despite the injury scares to forward Robin Singh, and goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury — and Zico dismissing Chennaiyin’s superior 3-2 head-to-head record in the last five games casually with a “Past is past” remark, both teams will look to Thursday’s game as a potential chance that may well herald an upswing in their campaign.