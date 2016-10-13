Pune City’s shifting defence was surprised by a passing bout involving three players. Nicolas Velez picked out Alfaro with a neat pass, who in turned found Katsumi.

PUNE:Romaric inspired NorthEast United FC in a forceful second-half display, to a 1-0 away victory over FC Pune City at the Balewadi Stadium. Emiliano Alfaro struck the knockout blow, stealing the third victory in four Hero ISL 2016 games for the visitors.

The latter took a crack at target, the ball deflected into the path of Alfaro to slide home on second touch. Edel Bete kept eyes on the ball but could not block.

Romaric stole the thunder from two other skilful Africans, Didier Zakora from Ivory Coast and Mohammed Sissoko from Mali, both of whom were expected to influence the flow of play as marquee players for NorthEast and Pune City respectively.

NorthEast tops the league table after this commanding performance.

Pune City, at the receiving end, have three points after three games.

Sissoko, tall and imposing under the floodlights, dominated space around the centre circle on his debut game in front of home fans.

The visitors defended stoutly, were more positive in driving forward and the linkmen found their target man, but no goals happened. Katsumi chipped a pass across the goal towards striker Alfaro at the left post, the Uruguayan dashed ahead but could not read the bounce.

Nirmal Chetri picked up a red card in the 36th minute for a rash front-footed challenge on Anibal Rodriguez trying to drift away from the tackle.

NorthEast was down to 10 men, the Pune City striker limped away to the sideline for treatment. Fans howled in the stands.

Romaric teamed up with Alfaro to test Edel Bete’s reaction under the Pune City bar.

A free-kick saw the ball chipped by the former to a crouching Alfaro who headed the ball goalwards, but the danger was averted.

Pune City came out bolder on resumption. Sissoko became assertive, the right flank came into play, Lenny Rodrigues ballooned a drive over.

Romaric showcased craft and class in the 56th minute, evading a Sissoko lunge near his own box, racing across the turf for a snap shot.

The game took another twist in the 76th minute when Pune City lost defender Eduardo Ferreira.

The Brazilian leaped up for a headed clearance, got into a tangle with Romaric.

Referee pulled out the yellow, then flashed the red card for second offence.

Both sides were a man short, NorthEast was smarter.

The result:

NorthEast United FC 1 (Emiliano Alfaro 79) bt FC Pune City 0.