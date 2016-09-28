The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed the home matches of Atletico de Kolkata in the Indian Super League to be held at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium.

The NGT was hearing a plea from city based environmentalist, Subhas Dutta, who moved the Tribunal alleging that the matches to be held at the Stadium could cause disturbance to the nearby ‘eco-sensitive zone’ which is protected under the National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems.

The NGT observed that the ISL matches could be held on schedule on the condition that the organisers limit themselves to playing only the National Anthem and the theme song of the tournament.

It also asked the West Bengal pollution control board and the Kolkata Improvement Trust to keep a vigil on any activity during the matches that could disturb the environment.

The ATK opens its ISL campaign against defending champion Chennaiyin FC on October 2.

The Rabindra Sarobar Stadium became the newest venue of the ISL matches in the city after the usual venue, Salt Lake Stadium, was ruled out owing to renovation work for the FIFA under-17 World Cup next year.