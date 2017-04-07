The fuss over India’s FIFA ranking

On Thursday, when FIFA announced its latest world rankings, India were ranked 101. While this may not seem earth-shattering, on paper, it is a significant milestone in the context of Indian football. This is India’s best ranking going back over two decades, since April 1994, when they were ranked 101 back then too. India’s best ranking is 94, achieved in February 1996. Is this hype justified? Some questions answered.

Where does the Indian football team rank among the other countries?

Currently, India share the 101st spot with three other countries – Nicaragua, Lithuania and Estonia. The team experienced a surge in the rankings from last month, jumping 31 places from their rank of 132 on the basis of two wins, against Cambodia and Myanmar. The team is ranked 11th in Asia.

Why is this ranking, still in the 100s, such a big deal for Indian football?

To answer this, you would have to go back a couple of years, to March 2015, for context. India’s position had slipped to 173 out of 209 countries, its worst ever ranking. They improved that ranking to 135 the following year. After hitting their all-time low, the only way was up.

How did India script this turnaround?

To arrest this decline, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) changed the coach, getting Stephen Constantine to replace Wim Koevermans. Constantine had just worked with Rwanda and he helped the struggling team to achieve its best ranking of 68. The AIFF had high expectations of him achieving something similar with India. Constantine took over when the team was ranked 171, and they soon slipped to 173 after just one match. However, it proved a minor setback as the team started improving under Constantine’s watch. Known for his outspoken ways, his style got the better out of the Indian players. India won the SAFF tournament in 2015. The team has won 11 out of its last 13 international matches, including a 6-1 win against Laos, 3-0 against Bhutan and 4-1 against Puerto Rico.

The football landscape in India is also slowly changing, with the Indian Super League gaining ground.

How credible is the FIFA rankings system?

While a good FIFA ranking is a big deal for any team looking to qualify for the World Cup, the rankings system isn’t without its flaws. The formula used by football’s governing body doesn’t take into account factors like goal differential and home advantage. The points are calculated taking into account the strength of the opponent, strength of the confederation and importance of the match. A team gets zero points for a loss, no matter where they play. The rankings system has in the past inflated a team's standing on the world stage, even if they had been underperforming for a while. As India’s captain Sunil Chhetri said: “In my opinion, rankings are a very fickle measurement of one's success and it is best not to get carried away by it. You lose one and you slide down 40 places and you win one and you climb up 50.”

What’s next for Indian football?

Chhetri added that the best way forward is to continue playing consistently, without being too bothered about rankings. India have two friendly matches scheduled, against Lebanon in June and Palestine in October. The Asian Cup Qualifiers resumes in June, with a match against Kyrgyzstan. There’s a layoff between now and India’s next friendly. A lot can change in that period.