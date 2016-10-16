NorthEast United (NEUFC) rallied to play out a thrilling 1-1 draw with Delhi Dynamos, featuring in its first home match of the season, to remain on top of the table in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

Kean Lewis put Delhi ahead in the 38th minute but Uruguayan striker Emiliano Alfaro cancelled it out in the 51st minute as more than 27,000 witnessed a high-voltage encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

NEUFC remains on top with 10 points from five matches, while Delhi has jumped to third spot with five points from three games.

Slow start



Both started the match slowly, trying to build the tempo and looking to break down the opposition citadel.

NEUFC looked likely to get the openings initially,

but it was Delhi who got the first chance to take the lead.

It came off a set piece, with the NEUFC ’keeper committing a blunder.

Marcelo’s corner saw Paul come off his line and completely miss the flight of the ball. The ball fell for Lewis at the far post, who slammed it into the far corner of the net with his second touch.

The intensity of the match did not drop in the second half with end-to-end attacking from both sides and it was difficult to differentiate between the two sides.

To the disappointment of their home fans, who matched NEUFC fans in lung power throughout the match, Delhi conceded the equaliser in the 51st minute with Real Madrid defender Rocha committing a blunder for the second time in the match.

Alfaro had failed to punish Delhi from Rocha’s first blunder early in the match but not this time. Velez and Ruben were chasing the ball near the touchline and the Spanish defender gave away the ball. Velez found an unmarked Alfaro whose first shot was blocked by Chinglensana. On the rebound, his shot went into goal between the legs of the defender.

Former France and Chelsea player Florent Malouda was brought in by Delhi head coach Gianluca Zambrotta in the 66th minute and the home side went all-out for the winner in the frenetic last few minutes. Marcelo had a crack at the goal in the 80th minute while Gadze had another two minutes later, but NEUFC ’keeper Paul was up to the task.