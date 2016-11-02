Coach Zico feels that anxiety displayed by his forwards in scoring positions and less competition for places upfront are factors responsible for FC Goa’s struggle in the Hero ISL 2016.

Last year’s finalist finds itself awkwardly placed at eighth in league table at the halfway stage.

Four goals converted after 35 shots at goal in seven league games is an embarrassing situation for the Brazilian coach.

FC Goa faces FC Pune City in an away match at the Balewadi stadium. To complicate matters for Goa forwards such as Julio Cesar, Robin Singh and attacking playmaker Jofre Gonzalez is the presence of Edel Bete in the rival goal.

Cesar managed to score just one goal in seven league matches so far for the Goa team and is yet to justify his reputation as a goal-getter in the UEFA Champions League for Lokomotiv Moscow and AEK Athens before coming here. Spaniard Jofre scored once in seven appearances, last season he scored four times, managed four assists for Zico’s side.

Asked to explain the reason for ball not going in, despite focus on attack from game one, Zico said: “Players appear to be suffering from anxiety. The pressure to score make them reckless. We do not see the cold-blooded thinking needed in front of the goal,” said Zico. “The event enters a new phase, hope the ball will go in,” he added.

He was of the view that competition in the team would have helped. “FC Goa teams in past seasons had many strikers. Last year for example, seven strikers were in the squad, motivation was high to prove themselves good enough for a spot in the playing squad,” Zico said. He praised the standard of goalkeeping also for the hard work upfront not translating into goals.

The Pune team, seventh in six matches, boasts of a better converting ability, five goals from 23 shots at target. Head coach Antonio Habas touched upon the value of striking a balance between attack and defence.

Habas said: “In football, the magic wand is to find a balance when a team attacks and defends. Some sides do one part well. Pune City goal difference (-1) shows we are almost there in getting the balance right.” Habas’s team drew thrice, lost two and has one victory.

Izumi Arata did not train with the squad on the eve of the match and is unlikely to play in front of home fans.