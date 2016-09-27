FC Pune City suffered a double blow just a week before the Indian Super League 2016 season is set to commence, with marquee player Eidur Gudjohnsen of Iceland (ankle injury) and midfielder Andre Bikey from Cameroon (thigh injury) ruled out for the season.

Coached by Antonio Habas, the squad is back in Pune after pre-season training in Madrid at the Vincci Valdecanas complex.

Eidur said, “What was an exciting start to my new journey in India has come to an abrupt end. Just a few days back, on my left ankle, what I thought was a niggle, turned out to be more than that.

“After getting it checked and having multiple opinions, I have been advised that it needs more extensive rehabilitation. The team doctors and league doctors recommended that if I want to continue playing in future, I must give myself some time to recover.”

Habas said, “Injuries to Eidur and Andre are unfortunate developments for us. Eidur had a very good pre-season training stint with us in Spain where he showed us his formidable skills. Injuries are a part of every sport and football is a team game so we have to move on.

“He leaves behind a lot of valuable inputs that came with his experience. We wish both all the best for their future.”

FCPC team doctor, Dr. Ajit Mapari said, “Bikey has a near complete tear of the central tendon of his left thigh. Eidur has Achilles tendinosis of the left leg with a deep tear of the tendons.

“For both these players, continuing to play in this condition can have an adverse effect on their long-term ability to play. Rest and recovery is recommended.”