Neither team looked in control for a major part of the first half and frequent loss of possession robbed the game of rhythm.

Brazilian Rafael Coelho answered head coach Zico’s call for cool heads in front of goal, scoring with a wickedly dipping direct free-kick. Boosted by the 32nd minute strike, FC Goa held on for a hard-earned 1-0 win over FC Pune City at the Balewadi stadium here on Thursday.

As Rafael took position for the free-kick, awarded after Jofre was tripped by Augustin Fernandes, one of the Brazilian’s teammates, stationed at one edge of the wall, barged into a rival to create space for Rafael to curl the ball through the gap and onward. Bete at the other post twisted and dived, but was beaten by the ball dipping in. The goal-scorer took off in delight, pursued by teammates. Zico too celebrated, as any proud Brazilian would.

Indians under the bar create space for six foreigners in front. Zico chose Laxmikant Kattimani for the match and the custodian pulled off excellent saves to play his part on a busy day. On the other hand, Bete could not produce the heroics coaches have come to expect from him. A goalline save by Rahul Bheke denied Rafael another goal against his name.

Goa’s Luciano Sabrosa suffered a head injury during an aerial duel on the sideline. Seeing him roll back into play, the home team players took offence. The referee stepped in to take control and flashed the yellow to one player each from both teams.

Kattimani dived at full stretch to tip away a fierce shot by Luca after the Brazilian had weaved into a striking position around the goalmouth and fired an angular right-footer towards target. Pune’s best effort towards the equaliser was foiled. Jesus Tato tested the Goa custodian next but came away second best.

The home team camped in the Goa half on resumption, worked hard to find space for a shot at target, but ended up retreating in a hurry as the visitors were more effective on the counter-attack, using the flanks. Zico and Habas pushed in fresh legs but the scoreline did not change.

Goa’s second win in eight matches helped Zico’s squad lift itself off the floor and into the seventh slot on the league table, whereas Pune slipped down to the last spot after seven matches.

Pune’s dismal home run continues in front of the football faithfuls.

The scores: FC Goa 1 (Rafael Coelho 32) bt FC Pune City 0.