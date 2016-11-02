In four previous clashes between the two teams, Chennaiyin FC had emerged triumphant in all games.

Leo Costa stunned the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium into silence with a searing left-footer that helped Mumbai City FC score the equaliser in the dying moments against Chennaiyin FC to salvage a 1-1 draw here on Wednesday.

The home team looked to have got the match in its pocket until the 88th minute when Costa collected a ball from Sony Norde and shot from outside the box which went in off the crossbar to help Mumbai avoid a fifth straight defeat against the reigning champions.

Earlier, the home team went ahead in the 51st minute when Jeje Lalpekhlua headed in a corner from Maurizi Peluso. The home side looked well in control until the 75th minute after which the visitors started pressing forward and giving a few tense moments for the home side.

With a third straight draw, Chennaiyin moved one place ahead to fourth on the table with 10 points from seven matches, level with Delhi Dynamos FC and NorthEast United FC.

One-match ban for Materazzi



Marco Materazzi, who was given a one-match ban, once again shuffled his side ringing in five changes to the starting line-up that took to the field against Kerala Blasters FC three days back.

After a slow start in the opening ten minutes from both sides, Chennaiyin dominated possession for the next half hour. The home side broke free of the midfield but Mumbai were up to the task and thwarted more than a few attempts.

The first chance for the home side came in the 14th minute when Raphael Augusto won a ball from Harmanjot Singh Khabra to set up Jeje but the latter’s attempt at a shot was blocked by Gerson Vieira.

The best chance for the home side presented in the 22nd minute when Peluso took a free kick from just outside the box on the left side and it needed an acrobatic effort from Mumbai keeper Albino Gomes diving to his right to clear the ball.

Over the next ten minutes, the combination of Augusto and Peluso kept the home side interested on the left flank but the Mumbai defence proved resolute.

Between the 31st and the 34th minute Peluso created chances from the left flank but missed the target going wide on both occasions.

For the visitors the only chance came in the 36th minute when marquee player Diego Forlan’s right footer just went over the crossbar.

This is the second time in three matches the reigning champions squandered a 1-0 lead in the final stretch and missed an opportunity to go on top of the table.

The results: Chennaiyin FC 1 (Jeje Lalpekhlua 51) drew with Mumbai City FC 1 (Leonardo Fabrício Soares Da Costa 88).