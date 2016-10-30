FC Goa, who suffered their fifth defeat, are lying at the bottom of the table with four points from seven matches.

Delhi Dynamos scored twice in the second half to notch up a comfortable 2-0 win over FC Goa in an entertaining match of the Hero Indian Super League at the Nehru stadium in Margao on Sunday.

After a barren first half, Delhi Dynamos FC scored through substitute Marcelo Leite Pereira (72nd) and Richard Gadze (76th) to take their tally to ten points from seven matches, the same as NorthEast United but are placed third on account of better goal difference.

Desperately looking for their first home win, FC Goa coach made five changes which proved effective as they kept on the pressure on the visitors in the first half and created ample scoring chances but could not get the break through.

The visitors started positively and held the early ball possession but the home team quickly settled down to a rythmn and had the first chance to surge ahead in the 4th minute.

Julio Cesar from the middle relayed the ball to Joffre who quickly released it to Rafael Coelho. The Brazilian Syrian striker chipped the ball into the goal but it was cleared by defender Anas Edathodika.

The home team piled on the pressure and Julio had a chance to score but his left footer went off the mark.

Mandar Rao and Romeo Fernandes who were introduced for the first time in the playing eleven were effective on the flanks as they troubled the rival defence with their swift run down the flank and Mandar who worked his way on the left flank let go a left-footer from a distance which hit the post.

Thereafter Fernandes danced his way inside the box and released the ball to better-placed Julio but his attempt at the goal went over the bar.

The visitors who relied more on the counter moves did come close to finding the net on few occassion but Richard Gadze, who looked more dangerous whenever he had the ball with him, could not direct his shots on target.

After a goalless first half, the second half was more entertaining as Delhi stepped up the pace and made a series of moves from the right flank but they were thwarted by defender Luciano Sobrosa who played his first match.

The home team nearly scored in the 58th minute when Fernandes sent a high cross into the box for Julio who headed the ball towards the goal for Rafael Coelho but he was late to connect it.

Few minutes later, Delhi keeper Antonio Baltasar Doblas Santana had to make a save when he jumped high to put the ball out off Luciano Sobrosa.

After this close shave, Delhi punished Goa with a goal, following a counter move.

Substitute Marcelo Leite Pereira got the ball in the middle from Santana’s goal kick, made a run on the left and after entering the box essayed a firm left footer that found the far corner of the net in the 72nd minute.

Four minutes later, FC Goa’s citadel again crumbled when Kean Lewis picked up Florent Malouda in the middle. Malouda sent a cross into the box for Marcelo who headed the ball to Richard and the Ghanaian striker found the net with a low shot to take the match away from the home team.