Delhi Dynamos’ head coach in the Indian Super League, Italian World Cup winner Gianluca Zambrotta, chatted with The Hindu here on Wednesday.

Excerpts:

How did you decide to join the ISL?

I coached Chiasso for two years in Switzerland. I thought ISL was a good opportunity for me to enter a new market. I spoke to some players — Alessandro Del Piero, Marco Materazzi — and made the decision.

You’re the least experienced head coach in the ISL. Does it inhibit you?

No, it doesn’t inhibit me. I might get tensed before a match which is normal. I believe in my players and support staff. I hope that the team does its best.

What’s your primary objective for the team?

I’m trying to build a close-knit, and versatile team — highly capable of both attack and defence.

How does it help having your Italian teammate Simone Barone as the assistant coach?

I was a defender. So, I know everything about defence. He helps me significantly with his inputs, in coaching the midfielders and attackers.

Giampiero Ventura succeeded Antonio Conte as manager of the Italian National team. He had a successful tenure at Torino before that. Do you think he can replicate that success with Italy?

He has a lot of experience, and is a very good person. He can be very good with the National team. I wish him all the best.

What do you make of your Juventus teammate Antonio Conte’s tenure with Chelsea so far?

He has knowledge to do well with Chelsea, just needs more time to succeed in the Premier League.