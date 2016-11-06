Sport » Football

MUMBAI, November 6, 2016
Updated: November 6, 2016 23:39 IST

If you want to grow, you need to have a longer league: Pires

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Robert Pires.
Robert Pires.
TOPICS

sport

soccer

He may have hung up his boots early this year, but you can’t keep Robert Pires away from football for long.

With his nine-year-old son Theo showing plenty of promise and with a new ‘Star Sixes’ tournament, which will reunite the world’s greatest players in their national team colours and renew old rivalries, just a few months away, the Arsenal legend has been occasionally training with the Gunners’ first team to stay in shape.

“Sometimes, I miss football…I mean the real thing. But I think the Star Sixes is a great idea,” said Pires in a chat with The Hindu, as he offered a peep into his new world, at the Mehboob Studios here on Sunday.

“It will be interesting because Ronaldinho will be the captain of Brazil, Steven Gerrard will be leading England and (Carles) Puyol for Spain,” said the 43-year-old, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, about the new six-a-side tournament which will kick off in London next July.

New brand of football

“I think it’s going to be a new brand of football, everything will be compact. And it will be very good for fans because they will get to see all the former greats in action again.”

Pires was in the city as part of the first official screening of an Arsenal game in Mumbai, the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, at the venue in front of wildly cheering fans.

Pires was a vital part of the Arsenal’s all-conquering team of 2003-04, whom the coach Arsene Wenger once described as the ‘oil in the engine’ of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’. And the Frenchman is clear that he does not want that sort of pressure for his son Theo.

Theo loves Arsenal

“For Theo, it is very important that he enjoys the game and training. He loves football, he loves Arsenal, he loves to go to the Emirates,” said the Arsenal winger, who played for FC Goa in the inaugural edition of the Indian Super League two years ago.

“Sometimes, I give him advice but I don’t want to push him, I don’t want to put pressure on him. He is only nine, he has lots of time, he can learn good football because he is at the Arsenal academy which is very good. And he has signed the contract for Arsenal, his head is only for Arsenal.”

He wants India too to catch its children young, if it wants to climb football’s world ladder and play in the World Cup some day.

“I played one season in the ISL, you have a lot of potential, you have big stadiums, it was amazing to see huge crowd in that big stadium in Kerala, and the people love football but you need more academies for the young players,” said the Frenchman. “Because they need to learn and if you want to learn, you need good academies.”

“The ISL has made Indian football visible to the world,” felt Pires.

“The mix of Indians and foreigners will be a blessing for your country but you need to play longer. The ISL is too short. If you want to grow, you need to have a longer league.”

More In: Football | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Robert Pires was in Mumbai as part of the first official screening of an Arsenal game, the Premier League’s North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

A peep into Pires’ new world
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates his goal against Swansea.

Milestone man Ibrahimovic ends Man Utd's winless run
Madrid even kept its first clean sheet in 11 matches as victory stretches its unbeaten run in all competitions to 28 games.

Bale double puts Madrid five points clear
Zidane came under fire after Madrid could only draw 3-3 at Legia Warsaw in the Champions League on Wednesday, with his decision to go with four attackers coming under particular scrutiny.

Zidane: 'Criticism does not bother me'
More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
FANTASTIC INDEED: Germany's Jerome Boateng (right) kicks a ball just before crossing the line during the Euro 2016 Group C soccer match against Ukraine on June 12, 2016.
Tear gas, great goals and acrobatic saves have shared the headlines in the first round of group matches at the 2016 European Championship.


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Football

Kalou’s hat-trick sends Hertha Berlin third

Borussia Monchengladbach endured a night to forget in the Bundesliga on Friday, slumping to a 3-0 defeat as Salomon Kalou scored a hat-tric... »