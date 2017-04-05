Ibrahimovic is United’s saviour

Opening salvo: Phil Jagielka’s goal for Everton had United sweating for more than 70 minutes.

Manchester United’s struggle to achieve a top-four finish continued on Tuesday as Zlatan Ibrahimovic came to its rescue with an added time penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw against Everton in its Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Manager Jose Mourinho had to preside over another disjointed United display which ended with Ibrahimovic netting his 16th league goal of the season on his return from suspension to take its unbeaten run to 20 league matches.

At the other end of the table, Sunderland moved closer to what seems almost inevitable relegation, beaten 2-0 at Leicester City whose new manager Craig Shakespeare celebrated a fifth successive league win since taking over from Claudio Ranieri.

In a dramatic finish, a goal-bound shot from Luke Shaw — a welcome response from the England defender to Mourinho’s recent criticism of him — was handled on the line by Ashley Williams, who was shown a straight red card before Ibrahimovic tucked away the 94th minute spot kick.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich had its 20-match unbeaten run in all competitions ended at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga as Andrej Kramaric’s winner sealed the hosts’ historic 1-0 victory.

The results: Premier League: Burnley 1 (Boyd 58) bt Stoke 0; Leicester 2 (Slimani 69, Vardy 78) bt Sunderland 0; Manchester Utd 1 (Ibrahimovic 90-pen) drew with Everton 1 (Jagielka 22); Watford 2 (Niang 13, Deeney 49) bt West Brom 0.

La Liga: Athletic Bilbao 2 (Aduriz 16, 37) bt Espanyol 0; Atletico Madrid 1 (Filipe Luis 28) bt Real Sociedad 0; Real Betis 0 lost to Villarreal 1 (Adrian Lopez 47).

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 3 (Castro 13, Kagawa 81, Aubameyang 90+3) bt Hamburger SV 0; Cologne 1 (Jojic 53) bt Eintracht Frankfurt 0; Werder Bremen 3 (Gebre Selassie 24, Kruse 76-pen, Eggestein 80) bt Schalke 0; Hoffenheim 1 (Kramaric 21) bt Bayern Munich 0.

Italian Cup (semifinal, second-leg): Roma 3 (El Shaarawy 43, Salah 66, 90) bt Lazio 2 (Milinkovic-Savic 37, Immobile 56) (Lazio wins 4-3 on aggregate).