Pune City FC coach Antonio Habas pulled off a coup when he signed former Liverpool and Juventus player Mohamed Sissoko to strengthen his midfield. A natural ball winner and a leader on the pitch, Sissoko is confident that his squad will only get better and fight for the title.

In an email interview to the The Hindu, he discusses about his role on and off the pitch and predicts Liverpool will win the Premier League this season.

Excerpts:

Two losses in three games…where has the team gone wrong?

That’s football for you, anything can happen during the game. We tried our best but missed some good chances. I have spoken to the boys and so has the coach. I am sure it won’t happen again as we have to only get better with every experience in the season. We made certain mistakes, some wrong passes and missed shots but it’s football. We have to move on and concentrate on the next game.

Coach Habas has said that you are a ball winner and can help the team offensively. But, there is a lack of cutting edge in the final third… Do you think Pune can overcome this problem?

Yes definitely, as I said we need to improve every time and we have learnings from every game. Coach Habas knows exactly what to work on, as his analysis of the game is good. We have had chats during our training sessions. He is guiding us in the best way possible and the results should be there for everyone to see.

On the pitch, what has been your role apart from a player?

Apart from being a player I have to make sure that the boys, from various cultures, backgrounds and style of play function as a team. I make sure I support my players on and off the field and ensure everyone is up for a fight every single day, be it match day or during training.

Is Habas’s defensive approach the reason for lack of goals this season?

I don’t think so. The way Habas reads the game and players from the opposite team is fantastic. His experience in the league is something different and unique and he knows what to do.

What changes you see now in Habas from Valencia days?

Habas is like my dad. He has taught me many things on and off the field. Before joining FC Pune City, we had long discussion and he explained how the league will help me to improve my skills and game. During my Valencia days, I was very young and his approach from then till now has evolved. The way he guided me then and now is also different. He has given me big responsibility this time around and I hope I fulfil the faith he has in me.

Your former team Liverpool is facing Manchester United on Monday. Who will win?

Of course, Liverpool! I think Liverpool will win 2-0 against United. Not only that game but the league this time. They deserve it.