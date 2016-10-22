It was a record sheet in disarry that Atletico de Kolkata regarded as it prepared to take on Delhi Dynamos FC on Saturday, in its third home outing this season in the Hero-ISL.

Two draws at home (against Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa) in the season so far puts the former champion in a tricky situation as it faces an opponent it has never beaten yet.

Spanish Coach Jose Molina has managed to keep ATK unbeaten in the four rounds. But, with three draws and only a win, the team’s progress has been quite languid.

Delhi Dynamos’ record is not much different. The visiting team has also drawn three and won just once, but has a better goal difference.

The Dynamos’ new squad is built around the versatile Florent Malouda, and coach Gianluca Zambrotta will hope that the Frenchman regains his play-making form which had helped the team reach the semifinals last season.

For Molina, the absence of marquee player Helder Postiga has been a cause of concern.

The Portuguese World Cupper played only one match last season before sitting it out with injury. He will miss his third success game this season as he is yet to recover from a blow on the rib cage that he suffered against Kerala Blasters.

With Stephen Pearson on a red card, Molina will hope that Iain Hume, Sameehg Doutie and Juan Balencoso step up. The good news for ATK is that Tiri and Oftense Nato are available for selection.