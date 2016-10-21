Davide Succi scored off a spectacular volley to help Chennaiyin FC (CFC) post a 1-0 victory over NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) and end its winless record against the latter in a Hero-Indian Super League match at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday. The defending champion, with a fine balance in attack and defence, recorded its second consecutive win and moved to third in the standings.

The contest came alive when CFC broke the deadlock early on in the second half after an insipid opening session.

Succi’s brilliant finishing in the 49th minute set up the tempo of the match as the host went into attack mode in search of the equaliser. The Italian striker connected perfectly off a low floater from Siam Hangal, surprising Subrata Paul in the NEUFC goal.

CFC coach Materazzi, continuing his rotation policy, made three changes, bringing in Italian Maurizio Peluso, India’s Hangal and Frenchman Bernard Mendy in place of Jayesh Rane, Mauele Blassi and the Norwegian marquee-player John Arne Riise.

Of the three, Peluso and Hangal made a start for the first time in the season.

The host, in keeping with coach Vingada’s philosophy, made one change, replacing Reagan Singh with right-back Nirmal Chhetri.

Mendy, clearly one of the most solid and reliable defenders in the tournament, showed his class when he almost single-handedly blunted the host’s attacks, shadowing the lone NEUFC striker Uruguayan Emiliano Alfaro.

Mendy’s goal-saving tackle on Alfaro, which forced the home team to clamour for a penalty in the 66th minute, ensured that the visitors walked away with full points.

Chennaiyin showed that it pays more to have a direct approach, making timely interceptions, working up moves down the flanks and opening up the opponent defence on more than one occasion.

There was not much creative play in the opening half as both sides preferred to be watchful while focusing on organising their defence. Most of the action revolved around set-pieces, with Chennaiyin having one clear opportunity.

In the 28th minute, after earning a free-kick at around 35 yards, Peluso produced a thunderbolt that breached the NEUFC wall but found custodian Paul in position to fist the ball out of play.

Peluso continued to bother the NEUFC defence, coming up with a powerful angular shot from the left that Paul managed to fist out again.

In the opening half, the host did not produce anything spectacular as it focused on a more organised game — playing a lot more passes and having the edge in ball possession.

The host had a couple of opportunities in the final quarter of the match but good defending by the visitor, especially CFC custodian Karanjit Singh and left-back Jerry Lalrinzuala, ensured that the scoreline remained unaltered.

Chennaiyin has seven points from four matches while NEUFC remains at the top with 10 points from six matches.