KOLKATA, October 17, 2016
Updated: October 17, 2016 02:50 IST

Hero Indian Super League: Atletico lets Goa off the hook

ROAR OF APPROVAL: Sameegh Doutie volleyed home from the edge of the box to put Atletico de Kolkata ahead in the sixth minute.
PTI
Atletico de Kolkata continued to remain winless at home as bottom-placed FC Goa picked up its first point with a 1-1 stalemate in a fourth-round encounter of the Hero Indian Super League on Sunday.

More than the goals, the contest was remarkable for the number of bookings and ejections. Both teams were reduced to 10 in the second half after Atletico’s Scottish midfielder Stephen Pearson was given the marching orders in the 53rd minute and Goa defender Sanjay Balmuchu was flashed the red card, after his second booking, in the 60th minute.

The host went into the lead in the sixth minute through Sameehg Doutie before former Atletico midfielder Joffre Mateu found the equaliser for Goa from the penalty spot in the 76th.

In the first half, Ramirez flashed the yellow card after Goa defender Raju Gaekwad brought down Atletico striker Iain Hume.

The incident seemed to rattle the visitors who conceded a goal off the resultant free-kick. Javi Lara struck the ball to the far end, with Hume ready to pounce on the floater.

However, Gaekwad’s feeble clearance saw the ball reach Doutie at the top of the box. The South African winger made no mistake with a rasping volley.

The equaliser came in controversial circumstances when Atletico skipper Borja Fernandez was penalised for handling the ball while trying to clear a corner kick from Mateu.

The result: Atletico de Kolkata 1 (Sameehg Doutie 6) drew with FC Goa 1 (Joffre Mateu 76-pen).

