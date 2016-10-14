TOPICS

As FC Goa slumped to its third straight defeat in as many matches, team manager Zico said it was a tough time for the team with not a lot going its way. Speaking after the loss against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday, Zico said, “Right now nothing is going right for us.

“It was a game of very few chances but unfortunately Chennaiyin FC were able to convert two out of the three shots on target.”

After the fracas during last year’s final, and the subsequent back and forth over points deduction for the current season, the team also lost a lot of key players which has made things even more complicated.

“We lost a lot of key players due to the situation last year. For example, we were close to retaining Leo Moura but his club in Brazil did not release him.”

After a fairly clinical performance on Thursday, the home side’s coach Marco Materazzi was a happy man.

Pleased with the effort on the pitch after a few changes made to the team including reinforcing the defence, the Italian said, “I am very happy with performance. We were fighting for every ball like it was the last ball. If we work hard and have the will to struggle, I am sure we can win.”

