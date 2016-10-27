AIMING FOR A HAT-TRICK: Apoula Edima Edel Bete, who has been part of the champion Kolkata and Chennai teams, hopes FC Pune City can deliver this season under Antonio Habas.

Two titles out of two, with Atletico de Kolkata (2014) and Chennaiyin FC (2015), point to former Paris St. Germain goalkeeper Apoula Edel Bete’s knack for joining champion squads. Excerpts from a chat with the Cameroonian, who has joined FC Pune City for the third season of the ISL.

Jeje Lalpekhlua’s goal for Chennaiyin FC the other night was special. Your thoughts?

He went with his gut (feeling) of chipping over me after seeing me coming slightly forward (off the line). These are moments strikers, their teams and their fans live for. Two steps behind and I would have had it covered. But due respect to him.

Who have been the toughest forwards you played against in the first two seasons?

It’s never easy to play against any forward as every forward has a unique vision and technique to score and it is for the goalkeeper to keep him in check. I admit to facing some great forwards like Elano, Iain (Hume), Sunil (Chhetri) and many others.

The reason for leaving champion teams?

I am at a stage in my career where taking up new challenges is my motivation. Atletico de Kolkata and Chennaiyin FC were great experiences. I loved working with (Antonio) Habas and so joined him here. His style of coaching is something that’s made a great impression on me.

It’s critical for a player to know who the manager would be and so having Habas, along with a thoroughly professional and ambitious club, made it easier to decide. I trusted him when he told me that FC Pune City is the club to be with.

Observations on the following for the game in the three cities you have been with?

Passion for the sport is one common thing that I have seen. Kolkata, like everyone knows, loves its football, Chennai was similar and Pune is no different, though it has a small fan base when you compare it to the other two. The sport is evolving with the league and players are becoming better.

Both Habas and (Marco) Materazzi, two coaches with whom you have played, are emotional in a match situation. You display calmness on pitch. How?

They are great tacticians in their own way and have their unique coaching style. No ambiguity in their description for your role in the game. They say it, I understand and get on with my job. Coaches’ behaviour, hot or cold, doesn’t change the way I deal with match situations. I’m always in my zone the moment I enter the field.

In your opinion, what are the reasons for Habas’s success at ATK and Materazzi at Chennaiyin?

With Habas, you get what you see. Materazzi, on the other hand, is more subtle in his approach. Both have a great eye for detail and most importantly, are great man managers.

What are your views on the quality of goalkeeping you have seen in ISL so far? Has any goalkeeper impressed you?

The overall quality of football has improved. Goalkeepers are also getting better because there are three custodians in each side and there is an internal competition be the best. I can’t put a finger on any one particular player. With every season, coaching techniques are getting better which is resulting in better quality of players.

Your teammate Mohammed Sissoko has played for PSG in Ligue 1. Did you chat with him about the changes at the French club?

We chat about all things football and non-football. The club is evolving with the times, like any other top European club in the world.