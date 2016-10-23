Chennaiyin FC appears to have come out of the shadows of self-doubt. As the defending champion, the collective effort seen on the pitch is in sync with the intensity demanded from them by head coach Marco Materazzi.

“It was not my team. Now the boys are back on track and hope to carry on the same way.”

After a hard-earned away win against the in-form NorthEast United FC, the hard-nosed Italian — aware of the task at hand against a side moulded by combative FC Pune City’s Antonio Habas — expects his squad to stick to plan at the Balewadi sports complex. “We need to be calm against a very good team.”

He added: “Pune City is the favourite, due to the players they have. Each time I tried to sign a player, I found out that Pune got him.” Materazzi was replying to a query about quality in the rival camp. Edel Bete in goal, Mohammed Sissoko managing the midfield, Jonatan Lucca, Jesus Tato in the forwardline.

The familiar face of Habas in the dugout, returning after serving a four-match suspension, lends an edge to the contest.

CFC head coach chose to talk about the Spaniard’s record. “Habas knows how to inspire his players and results in two seasons of ISL is known. He won the title once and took his team to the play-offs the next season.”

FCPC assistant coach Miguel managed the show in the four games when boss was in the stands, seething in frustration. “It is impossible to coach from far. I am not happy with the results, but I trust my players.”

Sissoko is the impact player the home team was searching for, with his tackling, passing and work-rate. Habas focused on the squad over the individual. “Sissoko is not the only player out there on the pitch.

“The team has other players, each one is given a role to play,” explained the Spaniard, echoing Materazzi’s ideas on expectations from the team.

When asked about missing four matches, the inimitable Antonio Habas said: “Four matches (in ISL) is like (missing) 14 La Liga games. What can you expect if a person is away for 14 matches?” asked the Spaniard, asserting that the duration of suspension imposed was not in proportion to the alleged offence.

“Did I kill anyone, did I hit anyone? Four matches (out of 14 league games for each team home/away basis) is like asking a person to be away for 14 in the La Liga. There is little time to recover,” he said.