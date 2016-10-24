KOLKATA: A FIFA delegation on Monday confirmed Guwahati as one of the venues for next year’s under-17 World Cup.

The FIFA delegation and the Organising Committee visited the stadium and were satisfied with the conditions of the pitch as well as the training facilities at the IGAI training ground, Nehru Stadium, LNIPE Ground and SAI Regional Centre.

Guwahati became the fifth venue to be ratified for the under-17 World Cup. Earlier, Kochi, Navi Mumbai, Goa and New Delhi were confirmed as the venues.

On Guwahati being selected as a venue, Tournament Director Javier Ceppi said, “We have very good understanding with the newly-elected State Government and that has helped push matters forward in Guwahati.

“They realise the importance of hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 and have given us their complete support, which has had an immediate impact on the pace of work in the last 45 days.

“We also believe, as the State Government does, that this event will be critical in the Chief Minister’s vision of making Assam the sports hub of India.”

The 23-member delegation will visit Kolkata on Tuesday to assess the conditions at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium.