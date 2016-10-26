Forlan does it for Mumbai City FC

Star strike Diego Forlan’s 79th-minute strike helped Mumbai City FC end a lean run and record a 1-0 win over Atletico de Kolkata in the Hero-Indian Super League at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium here on Tuesday.

Mumbai’s third win took it to the top of the table with 11 points from seven matches.

The Kolkata side, playing in front of more than 12,000 spectators, began on a positive note. It had the better of the exchanges, relying on the combination of Sameegh Doutie and Iain Hume to put the Mumbai defence under pressure.

Javier Lara, too, played his part by feeding Doutie, but the Mumbai backline, headed by the ever-alert Lucian Goian, foiled the moves through timely clearances and robust tackling.

In the 23rd minute, Doutie slipped after receiving a pass from Hume before regaining control and earning a free-kick. Lara’s kick richocheted from the wall, while his second attempt flew inches above the crossbar.

Mumbai, led by Uruguayan forward Forlan, made some dangerous forays, the sprightly Sony Norde lurking near the Kolkata box and having a few shots at goal.

Mumbai came very close to taking the lead in the 33rd minute when Norde’s powerful right-footer, off a Ralte cross from the left, was palmed away by Atletico custodian Debjit Majumder.

After the change of ends, Atletico stepped up its attacks. Bidyananda Singh, replacing Abinash Ruidas, sent in a precise cross from the left but a leaping Hume could not nod home.

Then Hume’s exceptional pass from the left nearly produced a goal after the Mumbai goalkeeper was beaten. However, a sliding Lucian prevented Doutie from making any damage.

Mumbai stunned its opponent by scoring against the run of play. Flashing his orange boots, Norde skilfully dribbled from the left and crossed it on to an unmarked Forlan who completed the formalities.

Atletico’s numerous attempts to score the equaliser went unrewarded.

The result: Atletico de Kolkata 0 lost to Mumbai City FC 1 (Forlan 79).