Sport » Football

KOLKATA, October 26, 2016
Updated: October 26, 2016 00:30 IST

Forlan does it for Mumbai City FC

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
SHOOTING STAR: Diego Forlan (centre) stunned the Kolkata side with his 79th-minute strike.
— Photo: PTI
SHOOTING STAR: Diego Forlan (centre) stunned the Kolkata side with his 79th-minute strike.

Star strike Diego Forlan’s 79th-minute strike helped Mumbai City FC end a lean run and record a 1-0 win over Atletico de Kolkata in the Hero-Indian Super League at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium here on Tuesday.

Mumbai’s third win took it to the top of the table with 11 points from seven matches.

The Kolkata side, playing in front of more than 12,000 spectators, began on a positive note. It had the better of the exchanges, relying on the combination of Sameegh Doutie and Iain Hume to put the Mumbai defence under pressure.

Javier Lara, too, played his part by feeding Doutie, but the Mumbai backline, headed by the ever-alert Lucian Goian, foiled the moves through timely clearances and robust tackling.

In the 23rd minute, Doutie slipped after receiving a pass from Hume before regaining control and earning a free-kick. Lara’s kick richocheted from the wall, while his second attempt flew inches above the crossbar.

Mumbai, led by Uruguayan forward Forlan, made some dangerous forays, the sprightly Sony Norde lurking near the Kolkata box and having a few shots at goal.

Mumbai came very close to taking the lead in the 33rd minute when Norde’s powerful right-footer, off a Ralte cross from the left, was palmed away by Atletico custodian Debjit Majumder.

Stepping it up

After the change of ends, Atletico stepped up its attacks. Bidyananda Singh, replacing Abinash Ruidas, sent in a precise cross from the left but a leaping Hume could not nod home.

Then Hume’s exceptional pass from the left nearly produced a goal after the Mumbai goalkeeper was beaten. However, a sliding Lucian prevented Doutie from making any damage.

Mumbai stunned its opponent by scoring against the run of play. Flashing his orange boots, Norde skilfully dribbled from the left and crossed it on to an unmarked Forlan who completed the formalities.

Atletico’s numerous attempts to score the equaliser went unrewarded.

The result: Atletico de Kolkata 0 lost to Mumbai City FC 1 (Forlan 79).

More In: Football | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Belgium international De Bruyne was substituted at half-time during Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Southampton after taking a knock to the calf.

EFL Cup: De Bruyne out of Manchester derby
Former Brazil captain Carlos Alberto has died of a heart attack at the age of 72.

Former Brazil captain Carlos Alberto dies
Diego Forlan's 79th minute strike propelled Mumbai City FC to break its lean patch and record a 1-0 win over Atletico de Kolkata.

ISL: Forlan scores as Mumbai beats Kolkata 1-0
Nita Ambani with legendary French footballer Thierry Henry during the Mumbai City FC-Atletico de Kolkata ISL match in Kolkata.

Henry: 'India should improve like Iceland, Costa Rica'
More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
FANTASTIC INDEED: Germany's Jerome Boateng (right) kicks a ball just before crossing the line during the Euro 2016 Group C soccer match against Ukraine on June 12, 2016.
Tear gas, great goals and acrobatic saves have shared the headlines in the first round of group matches at the 2016 European Championship.

2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held from Oct 6-28

Pandita signs professional contract with La Liga club

Guwahati confirmed as U-17 WC venue

ATK will look to consolidate as it takes on struggling Mumbai City

We did it first: Henry

Belfort’s winner takes Blasters to third

Forlan does it for Mumbai City FC

ATK seeks to continue dominance over Goa in ISL

ISL: Chennaiyin it is

Arjun Tudu — an unsung hero



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Football

We did it first: Henry

French legend Thierry Henry may have hung his boots for some time now but is not devoid of the competitive spirit that made him one of the ... »